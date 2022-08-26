ZEC ready for Gokwe-Kabuyuni by-election

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set up 53 polling stations for the Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency by-election set for tomorrow to ensure a smooth voting process.

Political parties have since rounded up their campaigns for the seat which became vacant following the death of Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Leonard Chikomba who was the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

ZEC spokesperson Commissioner Jasper Mangwana said all is now in place for a smooth electoral process.

“All is set for the by-elections. Election observers and other relevant stakeholders have been accredited. We have set up 53 polling stations in nine wards to ensure that every registered voter has an opportunity to exercise their democratic right,” said Commissioner Mangwana.

The electoral commission expressed satisfaction with the peaceful campaigns exhibited by candidates.

“We have not yet received any report of violence so far,” said Commissioner Mangwana.

Cde Chikomba, popularly known as “Bhudhi” was travelling alone from a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting when he was involved in an accident 20km from his Chitekekete home.