Zec readies for Harare East, Mt Pleasant by-elections

“Whereas, in terms of section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Harare East and Mount Pleasant have become vacant by reason of resignation of Markham Rusty and Mahere Fadzayi on the 20th of February 2024, who were the elected Members of Parliament for the respective constituencies,” reads the notice.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has proclaimed April 27 as the date for by-elections in Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the resignation of Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Rusty Markham respectively.

The two were representing the CCC opposition political party in Parliament.

The Nomination Court will sit on 26 March 2024 at 10am at Rotten Row Magistrates Court.

The dates were announced in a proclamation contained in Statutory Instrument 37 A of 2024.

According to Statutory Instrument 37A of 2024, the Nomination Court shall sit on March 26 at the Rotten Row Magistrates Court while the by-elections will be held on April 27.

“Whereas, in terms of section 129(1)(b) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, the seats of members of Parliament for Harare East and Mount Pleasant have become vacant by reason of resignation of Markham Rusty and Mahere Fadzayi on the 20th of February 2024, who were the elected Members of Parliament for the respective constituencies,” reads the notice.

The President said the Speaker of Parliament notified him on February 20, in writing, of vacancies for the two constituencies.

“Tuesday the 26th day of March, 2024 as the date on which the nomination court shall sit, commencing at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Magistrates Court Rotten Row, Harare for the purpose of receiving nominations of candidates for election as members of the National Assembly constituencies for Harare East and Mount Pleasant, and Saturday the 27th of April, 2024, as the day on which a poll shall be taken if a poll becomes necessary in terms of section 46(17) (c) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13)”, reads the notice.

Ms Mahere and Mr Markham resigned from parliament in solidarity with former CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa who quit the party.

His resignation followed intense leadership squabbles in the party pitting him and CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu which led to the recall of many party legislators, and local council representatives.

This paved the way for by-elections, some of which have already been held, and others are yet to.