ZEC, Parliament Justice Committee meet over forthcoming by-elections

Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs are meeting to discuss preparations for the March 26 by-elections.

In his remarks, the chairperson of the Committee Cde Misheck Mataranyika said the workshop was focusing on Zec’s state of preparedness, the voters’ roll and funding.

Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the workshop offered them an opportunity to respond to concerns raised by stakeholders.

