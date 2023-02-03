Zec hands over revised report to President

Justice Chigumba

The Herald

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has been handed the revised Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) draft of the final report on the delimitation of constituency and ward boundaries which takes note of concerns that he and the legislature raised.

The draft report, which the President will now go through, could be gazetted in the next 14 days, Zec Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said.

After handing the report to the President this morning at State House, Justice Chigumba told journalists that she is confident that the President will approve the revised delimitation report which she noted is cognisant of concerns that were raised by stakeholders including Parliament.

