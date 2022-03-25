ZEC dismisses rigging allegations

Gibson Nyikadzino Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has expressed displeasure at the harassment of its electoral officer at Mhizha Primary School by MDC-Alliance candidate for Highfield East Constituency Mr Gilbert Bgwende and his agents yesterday evening.

A video circulating on social media and shared across digital platforms insinuated that the electoral officer in question was involved in an illegal pre-voting exercise.

In a statement ZEC said its electoral officer was conducting lawful pre-election administrative checks to ascertain that the election material she had received complied with election regulation.

The elections management body has since reported the matter to the police for further investigations.

“The actions of the MDC Alliance candidate and agents constitute an electoral offence as outlined in Section 88 of the Electoral Act as read with paragraph 7(i)(c) of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates,” read the ZEC statement.