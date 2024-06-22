ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

“We have noted with great concern social media posts and rumours circulating online, that are causing public alarm and despondency and we would like to put it on record that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in the reports,” said ZEC in a statement.

Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in various social media reports, the commission said in a statement last night.

Recent social media reports had sought to suggest that the commission bought election material from businessmen Wicknell Chivhayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu using inflated prices, bordering on corruption.

“We have noted with great concern social media posts and rumours circulating online, that are causing public alarm and despondency and we would like to put it on record that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has no contract nor did it procure any election material from or through individuals being mentioned in the reports,” said ZEC in a statement.

“All materials procured for the 2023 Harmonised Elections were obtained in line with procurement regulations and there was due diligence as all tender processes were subjected to oversight.

“We challenge all those alleging that the commission has a contract with the three individuals to come forward and present the same,” reads part of the statement.

ZEC also publicly declared that the actual amounts used for the procurement of all the election materials were far less than the figures being mischievously circulated on social media.

The Commission said all election materials procured during the 2023 Harmonised Elections were delivered on time.

“The Commission has also checked with the supplier who categorically stated in writing that they did not have any contract with the same individuals for the supply of election materials during the 2023 Harmonised Elections,” said ZEC in a statement.

“Furthermore, there were no third parties between the commission and all election material suppliers.

“Any statements suggesting a contractual link between ZEC and these individuals for the supply of the 2023 Harmonised Elections materials are inaccurate, misleading and mischievous and therefore should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

“The commission assures all its stakeholders that all procurements were above board,” said ZEC in a statement.