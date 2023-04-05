ZEC briefs Parliament on 2023 harmonised elections preps

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has appeared before a joint sitting of two parliamentary committees to brief them on their state of preparedness ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The ZEC officials appeared before the Senate Thematic Committee of Peace and Security and the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

ZEC was led by its Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba and acting Chief Elections Officer Mr Tongayi Simbarashe.

In her remarks, Justice Chigumba said they were allocated $77 billion for the elections, from a bid of $128 billion but expressed optimism that Treasury would allocate them additional funding through a supplementary budget.