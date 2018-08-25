ZDF team off to Germany

The Herald

Takudzwa Chitsiga, Sports Reporter
THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces select golf team left the country yesterday for the World Military International Golf competition (CISM) set for Munich, Germany from today until September 2.

The team led by Simon Nyowani has eight members who include five men and three women.

Zimbabwe’s National Army were also part of the annual event last year when Sri Lanka hosted the tournament and they managed to return home with an award for a nearest the pin accolade.

Speaking ahead of their departure yesterday Senior Army Officer in the ZNA charities secretariat Fabian Chitungo said they are expecting to have an improved performance this year.

“We are going to be representing the country at this year’s CISM golf tournament which is good for cultural exchange and development of the sport within the military.

