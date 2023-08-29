ZDF Queens shift focus to next games

Sports Reporter

ZDF Queens coach Prince Ncube says they have shifted their focus to their next games after losing to rivals Platinum Queens in the Nedbank Premier Netball League last Saturday in Zvishavane.

The next bubble is scheduled for September and ZDF is expected to take on GreenFuel, Ngezi Platinum Queens and Harare City.

“We have already shifted our focus to the next fixture. We learnt a lot during that game (against Platinum Queens) that we will correct.

“In our next games we face GreenFuel, Ngezi Platinum and Harare City. GreenFuel will have a home advantage because we will be playing in Chisumbanje.

“Also we lost to Ngezi and GreenFuel in the first round. So going into those matches we have to be well prepared, so that we are geared going into these games,” said Ncube.

In the other game they beat Beitbridge Border 62-25.