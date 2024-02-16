ZDF launches investigation into alleged corrupt generals

Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) has launched an investigation into an alleged corruption case by three general officers.

This comes after the publication of a story by NewsHawks and other media outlets alleging that three generals were involved in corrupt activities.

In a statement, ZDF Director general policy, Public relations and International affairs, Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere said the media houses were intending to peddle falsehoods about the organisation and individuals taking advantage of the alleged corruption matters which were currently under investigation.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to reaffirm and reassure the public of its commitment to the rule of law, discipline, presumption of innocence and zero tolerance to corruption in whatever form and whatever level,” he said.

“The matter flagged by the NewsHawks and other media outlets relating to alleged corruption by three general officers is under investigation, sub judice, and therefore still undergoing due legal process.

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces however notes with great concern attempts by NewsHawks and other media outlets to peddle falsehoods about the Organization and individuals taking advantage of the alleged corruption matter currently under investigation. The public will be apprised on any developments and outcomes in due course.”