ZDF hands over classroom blocks at Grand Chase Secondary School

One of the two classroom blocks at Grand Chase Secondary School in Marondera. Picture: Victor Maphosa

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) today handed over two new classroom blocks at Grand Chase Secondary School in ward 1 of Marondera district, built by artisans from the army.

Construction of these two blocks was funded through Devolution as well as Constituency Development Funds, as Government walks the talk in leaving no one and no place behind as far as development is concerned and in bringing services closer to the people.

Marondera district council provided all the technical support.

Construction of these blocks brings a major relief to learners who have been having lessons in makeshift classrooms and also under trees, while others were travelling for long distances to the next secondary school.

In a speech read on his behalf by Commander 2 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier General Mpulaeng Siziba, Commander Defence Forces General Phillip Valerio Sibanda said the construction of the Grand Chase Secondary School classroom blocks is a clear testimony of the ZDF’s commitment to supporting civil authorities by playing its part in the development of the country.

Learners from Grand Chase Secondary School thanked Government for leaving no one and no place behind in the development of communities.

Handing over of Grand Chase secondary school classroom blocks follows another handover of Mandoga Primary School classroom blocks held last week in ward 2 of Marondera district, which were built by artisans from ZDF and funded by the Government.