ZDF fulfilling constitutional mandate

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) yesterday handed over the new Chakadini Clinic to Marondera Rural District Council in Chihota, Mashonaland East province. The project was funded by the Constituency Development Fund and the Chakadini School Old Students Association and constructed by artisans from ZDF. — Picture: Victor Maphosa

Columbus Mabika and Mandaza Chikarango

Herald Reporters

THE Zimbabwe Defence Forces are a peoples’ force, defender and protector of the people of Zimbabwe, and have a will to work with the people in the quest to fulfill the constitutional mandate of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the Commander of ZDF, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, has said.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Defence Forces Day commemorations next week, General Sibanda said the ZDF was a creation of the people and the relationship between the two was mutual.

“The ZDF is a creation of the people of Zimbabwe through the constitution and its members are recruited from the general populace. This implies that we are the people’s defence force and a defender and protector of the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

“In this regard, there is always a symbiotic relationship between the ZDF and general populace. Apart from ensuring peace and security, the ZDF also provides assistance to communities through community assistance projects, disaster management and assistance to civil ministries as was witnessed during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Gen Sibanda said the ZDF will rally the nation for purposes of upholding and preserving peace and national security for the attainment of economic prosperity.

Commenting on the significance of Defence Forces Day, Gen Sibanda said it was a moment and platform for the nation to know the force better and the important role it plays daily.

“The ZDF Day is when the nation honours its forces for the important role of maintaining peace and security as well as safeguarding the interests of the nation. In this regard, the day also provides a platform for the nation to interact with us and get an understanding of the important role that the organisation plays in facilitating socio-economic development,” he said.

Ahead of the commemorations, the ZDF has been carrying out star community assistance programmes in communities throughout the country aimed at transforming lives with some having already been handed over during the course of this week.

“During the course of the year, the ZDF carries out community assistance projects in communities around the country. These projects would then be handed over to the concerned communities during the ZDF community assistance week,” Gen Sibanda said.

Turning to the welfare of its members, the ZDF Commander said they were working tirelessly to improve conditions of service.

“As the Commander Defence Forces, issues of members’ welfare are close to my heart. I am concerned about the welfare of our members and their dependants,” he said.

Gen Sibanda said areas adversely affected include salaries and allowances, provision of accommodation, health delivery, transport and other important provisions required to make the lives of service personnel and their families comfortable.

Through Government assistance, the ZDF has begun massive housing programmes in selected cantonment areas to ease housing shortages.

On health provision, Gen Sibanda said the ZDF referral hospital being built at Manyame Airbase was nearing completion and is expected to be commissioned very soon. The ZDF has also partnered with Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) to refurbish health facilities and the rehabilitation and equipping of gymnasium facilities as part of PSMAS’ wellness programmes.

Gen Sibanda said the ZDF was implementing massive research and development programmes to help the nation towards the achievement of Vision 2030.