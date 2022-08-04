ZDF completes construction of Chakadini Clinic in Chihota

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

The undertaking of community assistance projects remain a top priority of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, ZDF Chief of Staff General Staff Major General Kasirai Tazira has said.

He made the remarks during a handover ceremony of Chakadini Clinic in Chihota where artisans from the army completed the construction of the clinic, bringing relief to the surrounding communities who used to walk close to 15 km to Mahusekwa or Madamombe for health services.

Devolution funds, Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and funds from the Chakadini Old Students Association were used for the establishment of this critical health facility.



Officially handing over the clinic and two staff houses which will accommodate four families, Major General Tazira assured communities that ZDF will remain mandated to render the necessary assistance in times of need.

“The undertaking of community assistance projects remain a top priority of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. It is through projects of this nature that ZDF has managed to create the much needed synergies with the country’s communities and further engage symbiotic relationship that has existed between the ZDF and the masses dating back to the time of the liberation struggle.

“The clarion call for assistance to construct Chakadini Clinic was acknowledged by the ZDF without any reservations having realised that health is the cornerstone of any meaningful national economic development and resonates well with the vision of His Excellency for attaining an upper middle economy society by 2030.”

Chihota community thanked Government for the devolution funds, the army and Chakadini Old Students Association for all the resources which enabled the clinic to be built.