ZCDC searches for new CEO

15 Oct, 2019 - 00:10 0 Views
0 Comments
ZCDC searches for new CEO ZCDC says it is aiming to ramp up output to 10 million carats per annum in the next two years as it seeks to enhance benefits accruing to the nation through the exploitation of diamonds

The Herald

The Zimbabwe Consolidated  Diamond Company (ZCDC) on Sunday began its search for a new chief  executive to replace Dr Morris Mpofu who was fired five months ago amid  allegations of corruption and abuse of office.

The axe fell on Dr Mpofu and six other top managers at the diamond mining firm, with its board arguing the move was aimed at cleansing the organisation and rebuilding public confidence.

Roberto de Pretto was appointed acting chief executive until a permanent replacement was found.

Established in 2015, ZCDC is a major player in diamond mining and currently has operations in the Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani in Manicaland and, is conducting extensive exploration and evaluation  across Zimbabwe.

Recruitment agency, Industrial Psychology Consultants said the overall  purpose of the job was “to provide leadership and direction in the growth of the business. Deliver value to the shareholder and other  stakeholders in a sustainable manner.”

Government mid this year announced intentions to dilute its 100 percent shareholding in the firm through an equity partnership with Russian diamond miner, Alrosa.

Diamonds are expected to play a big role in Zimbabwe’s ambitious target to up mining sector contribution to the country’s gross domestic product to US$12 billion by 2023.

President Mnangagwa was yesterday set to launch the strategic roadmap for the industry in its quest to triple its earnings at a joint ceremony where the ZCDC, in partnership with the Marange community and London Stock Exchange-listed Vast Resources will establish a joint venture diamond mining company.

The ZCDC said last week it was aiming to ramp up output to 10 million carats per annum in the next two years as it seeks to enhance benefits accruing to the nation through the exploitation of diamonds.

The firm produced 1,8 million carats in 2017 and 2,8 million carats in 2018. – New Ziana.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting