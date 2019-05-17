ZCDC bosses fired

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board of directors has fired seven senior executives, including chief executive officer Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu, as it seeks to rebuild public and market confidence following recent reports of rampant corruption and abuse of office.

Others that have been relieved of their duties are chief finance officer Mr Charles Gambe, supply chain executive Dr Newton Demba, chief human resources executive Mrs Masciline Chikoore, engineering executive Engineer Andrew Murwisi, audit executive Dr Cleopatra Mutisi and chief security officer Clemence Munoriarwa.

In a statement, ZCDC board chairman Engineer Killian Ukama confirmed the developments.

“The board of directors wishes to make the following announcements; in line with the prevailing operating environment and the need to rebuild public and market confidence, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company board has resolved to make changes to management.

“The board has terminated contracts of employment for seven executives,” he said.

He said the chief operating officer Mr Roberto de Pretto has been appointed acting chief executive officer with immediate effect until further notice.