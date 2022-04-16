ZCC leader Bishop Mutendi mourns crash victims, thanks President

George Maponga in Masvingo

Grieving ZCC Mutendi leader Right Reverend Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi has thanked President Mnangagwa and his government for extending state assistance to mitigate the Chipinge bus accident disaster that claimed lives of 35 members of his church and injured more than 40 others in Chimanimani on Easter eve.

The deceased and the injured were ZCC Mutendi faithful who were on their way to the church’s headquarters at Mbungo in Bikita where thousands of believers are gathered for the annual Easter commemorations.

The church was on Friday plunged into mourning following the horror crash that cast a shadow over the Easter celebrations at Mbungo where a sombre atmosphere reigned on Friday as news of the crash filtered.

Bishop Mutendi in is eulogy yesterday evening said his entire church was saddened by the horror disaster that claimed lives of members going to join Easter commemorations.

He said the ZCC Mutendi relief arm was in the thick of things rendering assistance to assuage effects of the disaster.

“The entire Zion Christian Church is profoundly saddened by the Jopa accident which claimed the lives of 35 of our congregants. The deceased were traveling to Mbungo for Easter commemorations. Our prayers are with the departed and their families at this trying time,”said Bishop Mutendi.

“The Church’s(ZCC Mutendi) relief arm is now extended to offer material, psychological and spiritual assistance to victims of the accident and their families.”

The ZCC Mutendi leader paid tribute to Zimbabweans from all walks of life for standing by the church during this difficult time.

“Our hearts have been touched by the outpouring condolence messages we have received from people from all walks of life. For this we are truly grateful.”

Bishop Mutendi thanked President Mnangagwa and the Government for also standing by his church in the aftermath of the Chimanimani disaster.

“We also express our sincere gratitude to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe for offering appropriate State assistance in mitigating the effects of this disaster.”

“We also thank our partner Ecosure for standing by our side at this time. May the dear souls of the deceased rest in eternal peace,”said Bishop Mutendi.

Every year ZCC Mutendi faithful flock to Mbungo for Easter commemorations and on Friday thousands of congregants were already gathered at the church’s headquarters in Bikita while hundreds others were still on their way to attend one of the most important events on the church’s calendar held to mark crucification and resurrection of Jesus Christ.