ZC suspends Chevrons duo over recreational drug use

ZC suspends Chevrons duo over recreational drug use Wessly Madhevere (left) and Brandon Mavuta

ZIMBABWE Cricket has with immediate effect suspended two Zimbabwe international players from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules.

The concerned players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test.

They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon. – ZC/Sports Reporter

