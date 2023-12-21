ZC suspends Chevrons duo over recreational drug use

ZIMBABWE Cricket has with immediate effect suspended two Zimbabwe international players from all cricket activities, pending a hearing, for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules.

The concerned players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, both tested positive for a banned recreational drug in an out-of-competition case recorded during a recent in-house doping test.

They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and will appear for a disciplinary hearing soon. – ZC/Sports Reporter