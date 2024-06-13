ZC in race to appoint national team coaches

And just a few weeks before India tours Zimbabwe for five T20I matches, ZC managing director Givemore Makoni has revealed that the appointment of a substantive coach was almost done, with an announcement expected in the next “few days”.

Don Makanyanga-Sports Reporter

WITH former champions India’s national cricket team set to tour Zimbabwe next month for a T20I series, Zimbabwe Cricket are confident that a substantive coach will have been appointed by the time.

The men’s cricket team has had no substantive coach since the resignation of Dave Houghton last October after the Chevrons had failed to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

And just a few weeks before India tours Zimbabwe for five T20I matches, ZC managing director Givemore Makoni has revealed that the appointment of a substantive coach was almost done, with an announcement expected in the next “few days”.

“We have started the process of identifying a coach for the men’s and Under-19 national teams. We have had a rigorous process of interviews to ensure that we identify the right persons to take those two teams forward.

“We are finalising the appointments and we should be making an announcement in the next few days,” said Makoni.

The ZC managing director revealed that there was an overwhelming response to the job adverts, hence they have been doing a rigorous screening process to ensure that the best man will assume the post of the head coach.

“We had an overwhelming response from several coaches both locally and internationally and it has been an impressively meticulous process that ensures we appoint the right person who can take us forward.”

The coach, who is set to take over from Houghton, is expected to start a rebuilding exercise to ensure that the country will have a competitive side in time for the next World Cup in 2027.

Zimbabwe are set to co-host the 2027 World Cup together with Namibia and South Africa.

“As you know we failed to make it to the World Cup and now we are at the re-building stage where we have a number of our players leaving international cricket and playing more domestic cricket.

“We have a young and exciting crop that is coming up, and the new man who is going to take charge of that.

“Our focus is not only on India but our focus is long term. We are looking at big events that are going to come in terms of the T20 World Cup and the men’s World Cup and the person we are going to identify is not only going to take the team against India but for the future tours to come,” said Makoni.

The ZC managing director hinted that interim coach Stewart Matsikenyeri is likely to be retained in the set-up together with the other members of the technical team.

“Stuart will continue to take a critical role. He has been on the technical side and, also those guys that have remained in the technical side will take critical roles in terms of making up the coaching set-up.

“Others will be re-assigned to provincial and franchises but this is a decision which has not been made yet,” said Makoni.