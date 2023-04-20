ZC confirm eight games for Pakistan A Tour

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have confirmed six one-day matches against Pakistan side in Harare next month as part of Zimbabwe’s final preparations for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 on home soil.

The inbound tour will however start off with two four-day games between Zimbabwe A and Pakistan A, popularly known as the Shaheens, scheduled for May 3-6 in Kwekwe and May 10-13 in Mutare.

Action will then move to Harare for the 50-over series pitting a Zimbabwe Select team against the tourists, with the first encounter pencilled in for Takashinga Cricket Club on May 17.

The rest of the one-dayers will be played at Harare Sports Club on May 19, 21, 23, 25 and 27.

ZC arranged the series to help Zimbabwe fine-tune for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 that will be staged across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from June 18 to July 9.

The event will see 10 teams competing for the two remaining places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later in the year.