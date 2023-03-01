ZC confirm Durham, Glamorgan schedules

Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket have confirmed that visiting English county cricket teams, Durham and Glamorgan, will face local Northern and Southern Select sides during their tour of Zimbabwe which begins in Harare starting this weekend.

The visitors will play against the local select sides across three formats.

The pre-season tour will start off with Durham facing Southerns and Glamorgan taking on Northerns in three-day action beginning this Saturday at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians Sports Club respectively.

This will be followed by six T20 matches set for March 8, 9 and 10 at Harare Sports Club, with two matches being played per day.

Four 50-over games pencilled in for March 12 and 14 will then wrap up the tour.

Durham last visited Zimbabwe together with Derbyshire in March 2020, but that tour had to be cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Glamorgan will be in the country for the first time since 1995.

Commenting on the significance of the tour by the county teams, ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Durham and Glamorgan county teams to our country for a very important tour that will go a long way in exposing especially our young and upcoming players to the rigours of high-level cricket.”