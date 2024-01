ZBC mourns the loss of Bridget Sibanda Madzimure

ZIMBABWE Broadcasting Corporation Board mourns the passing of Bridget Sibanda Madzimure, a seasoned employee.

Bridget was a dedicated employee and has been working at ZBC since 2007 as a full-time Public Relations Officer.

She was also a part-time newsreader on television.

Bridget has left a void that is difficult to fill in the News and Current Affairs department.

ZBC extends condolences to the Sibanda and Madzimure Families. – ZBC