ZBC launches music channel

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, her deputy Kindness Paradza (left), Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana (right) and AzamTV official Mr Kedarnath Bedare take to the dance floor during the launch of ZBC’s JIVE TV at the ZITF last night

Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has launched the country’s first ever youth-centred music channel, Jive TV.

Speaking during the launch at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo last night, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said the launch of the new channel was in line with the desire of the Second Republic to open the airwaves.

“I am quite happy to be here today (last night) to be launching a first ever entertainment channel,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the launch was in line with the vision of the Second Republic, which has declared that it will leave no one and no place behind.

She said Jive TV will “bring everyone on board”, with artistes provided with a platform to showcase their talents and making money out of their talents.

“So I am quite excited,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Content creators will have an opportunity to create purely Zimbabwean content, said the Minister.

“They should be very proud of who they are; we have been watching movies from Nigeria and some content on Facebook, but we are saying we can create our own content,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has issued a number of commercial, community and campus radio licences as part of its reform agenda.

Further, the Government has repealed the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) which was criticised by many as draconian.

The launch of a vibrant youth-centred TV channel is one of the many ways ZBC is making a statement in its drive to transform its content and viewership.

Jive TV Channel will be available on digital platforms and on digital terrestrial television (DTT) to ensure it captures its target audience.

Recently, Azam TV of Tanzania, launched its services in Zimbabwe.