Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Aquatic Union have announced a four member-team for the forthcoming FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) due to take place in December in Melbourne, Australia.

The meet is scheduled for December 13 to 18.

The team is made of UK-based Liam Davis, Donata Katai, South Africa-based Liam O’Hara and Nomvula Mjimba, who is based in the United States.

They will be led by coach Masi Takaedza and Zanele Nkomazana is the manager.