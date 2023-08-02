ZAS fuses business and fun, as rugby tourney slated for event

Mangaliso Lawrence Kabulika

HEADLINED by a week-long rugby tourney, the 113th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is pencilled to run from August 28 to September 2, 2023 and will essentially provide a unique opportunity for businesses, farmers, researchers and other stakeholders to showcase their products, services and innovations to potential customers and partners.

President Mnangagwa will present the winner of the tournament with a trophy at the Glamis Arena.

The show is the largest of its kind in Zimbabwe, attracting thousands of visitors from around the country and even beyond.

It will be running under the theme ‘Sustained Growth,’ and naturally seeks to highlight the Government’s ongoing efforts to grow the various arms of the economy, agriculture included, as envisioned in its ‘Going for growth’ mantra.

“As agriculture is one of the main contributors to our economy, the theme is about complimenting the Government’s efforts in its mantra ‘Going for growth.’ We need a long term growth that is sustainable and balanced to enable the creation of an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship while focusing on increasing productivity, creating job opportunities and reducing inequalities,” ZAS head of programmes, Mr Miriyoni Tawonga said on Monday.

The show promotes the exchange of ideas, experiences, and best practices, creating a vibrant and dynamic community of agricultural professionals and enthusiasts through business conferences, Mr Tawonga observed.

“Six business conferences have been lined up for 28 August to 31 August,” added Mr Tawonga

He also highlighted that there would be an ‘early bird’ promotion for exhibitors during the show.

“Under the early bird promotion, exhibitors who are the first to secure exhibiting space will qualify for a discount that will not be enjoyed by the rest of those that come later,” he said.

As Zimbabwe looks to the future with optimism and determination in line with Vision 2030, ZAS113 offers a glimpse of the potential and promise of the country’s agricultural sector. With the support of the Government, private sector, and civil society, the sector can continue to grow, innovate and contribute to the sustainable development of the country and the region, further commented Mr Tawonga.