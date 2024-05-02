‘Zaoga’s ICT vision impressive’

Patience Mataire assists some of the 450 learners from the local community undergoing ICT training facilitated by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services at Ezekiel Guti Christian Primary School in Chitungwiza on Tuesday. - Picture: Innocent Makawa

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The late national hero and leader of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA), Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Guti, was a visionary leader who valued the empowerment of children through education, Information and Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister, Dingimuzi Phuti said this week.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Ezekiel Guti Christian Primary School in Riverside, Chitungwiza, after touring the school as part of preparations for the Ezekiel Guti Day to be commemorated on Saturday, he said: “I am humbled by the vision of our departed hero, Baba Guti, the vision that put the concerns of a human being to reality, the vision that foresaw things that we are beginning to discover today, the importance of taking a child to school, the knowledge that it doesn’t have to be the responsibility of Government alone.

“It’s the responsibility that is more entangled with care and understanding the reason to empower somebody through education that drove him. But apart from that we are really touched by the ahead of time kind of man he was,” he said.

Deputy Minister Phuti said the programme was meant to celebrate the life of an illustrious son of Zimbabwe whose visionary leadership was noticeable not only in Zimbabwe alone but impacted lives around the world.

The ministry has partnered the Ezekiel Guti Primary School to train youths in the use of ICT.

“In honour of the legacy of Baba Guti we decided that we come in with our digital relevance hence that training we have organised in partnership with your administration.

“We hope that the training will not only open up the eyes of our youngsters but will motivate them to pursue other relevant skills from this,” he said.

Archbishop Guti’s widow, Apostle Eunor Guti expressed her gratitude to the Ministry for the partnership.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of ICT for partnering with us and joining the Zaoga family as we celebrate the life and legacy of our father, Professor Guti,” she said.

Apart from schools the Archbishop Professor Guti also established the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University in Bindura.