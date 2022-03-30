Zanu PF’s Scott Sakupwanya celebrates election victory

Zanu PF’s Scott Sakupwanya celebrates election victory Zanu PF Harare Ward 21 councillor elect Cde Scott Sakupwanya at his victory celebrations in Mabvuku today.

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Celebrations and Zanu PF regalia were all that characterised Mabvuku this afternoon during the victory celebrations for Zanu PF Harare Ward 21 councillor elect Cde Scott Sakupwanya.

Cde Sakupwanya snatched the seat which had been an opposition stronghold since 2000.

Jubilant cheers met Cde Sakupwanya as he entered Mabvuku grounds greeting hordes of people from all walks of life including his business associates that thronged the place.

Various artistes performed as part of the victory celebrations.

