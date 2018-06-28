Zanu-PF Youth League tours gutted complex

Daniel Nemukuyu and Andrew Muvishi

THE Zanu-PF National Youth League executive leadership yesterday toured the Glen View Home Industries Complex in Harare to assess and find ways of assisting entrepreneurs whose property was destroyed by fire on Tuesday evening.

The delegation, led by national youth chairperson Cde Pupurai Togarepi, estimated the damage at $100 000 and undertook to take the matter to Government with a view of lobbying for assistance for the victims to get back to business.

Youth League national secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau said the wing’s executive would engage the Harare City Council to allocate the informal traders more land to conduct their business.

“We undertook to take the issue to Government so that the traders can be assisted to restart their businesses,” he said. “We also realised that the traders were squashed at the small complex, a situation that put them at the risk of losing property whenever a fire breaks out.

“On that note, we also undertook to engage council so that the traders are allocated more land to do their work.”

The Glen View Home Industries Complex along Willowvale Road was gutted by fire on Tuesday night, destroying property worth thousands of dollars belonging to over 500 informal traders.

The fire reportedly started at around 7.00pm and residents from around the complex rushed to put it out for two hours, fearing it could spread to their houses.

City corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said the Harare Fire Brigade arrived at around 7.30pm with four trucks and managed to contain the fire .

“Our Fire Brigade team managed to respond with urgency and handled the fire with the aid of residents. Currently, we are urging operators to exercise caution to prevent fire and to take out insurance cover,” he said.

A Glen View resident, Mr Paddington Mukucha, who lives near the complex, said he heard a loud noise and rushed to inquire and noticed that fire was destroying property at the com plex.

Mr Vincent Marasha, who lost property worth thousands of dollars in the fire, said it was disheartening that the fire had destroyed his livelihood for the second time.

The first time was in 2015.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday, saying they were investigating the fire.