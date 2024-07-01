Zanu PF Youth League calls for peace ahead of SADC Summit

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The Zanu PF Youth League has called for members of opposition parties not to carry out violent activities aimed at discrediting the upcoming SADC Heads of State Summit to be held in Harare next month.

Addressing a gathering in Harare today, Deputy Secretary for the League’s Commissariat, Cde Taurai Kandishaya said the youths will defend and advance the best interests of the country.

“SADC member states have agreed that President Mnangagwa will lead the 16 countries starting from August 2024,” he said.

“As the Youth League, we want to make it clear that President Mnangagwa’s chairmanship will not be disturbed by anyone. As the vanguard of the ruling party, we will not allow the President to be frustrated by rogue elements in the opposition,” said Cde Kandishaya.