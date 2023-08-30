Zanu PF wins 73-seat majority in Assembly

Zanu PF holds 62,9 percent of the membership of the National Assembly, with a good chance of raising this to 63,2 percent if it wins Gutu West, as is likely considering how neighbouring constituencies voted.

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF has won 176 seats to the 103 of the CCC in the National Assembly after the 60 proportional representation women’s seats were declared yesterday along with the 10 special youth seats, giving Zanu PF a majority of 73.

After winning 136 of the 210 constituencies, Zanu PF won 33 of the 60 proportional representation women’s seats and seven of the 10 youth seats.

CCC won 73 constituency seats and then picked up 27 of the women’s seats and three youth seats.

Gutu West still has to run its constituency election, with that poll postponed after a candidate died.

There are no minor party members of the National Assembly and no independents, with all members now belonging to one of the two major parties.

Zanu PF holds 62,9 percent of the membership of the National Assembly, with a good chance of raising this to 63,2 percent if it wins Gutu West, as is likely considering how neighbouring constituencies voted.

Among the 60 senators elected by proportional representation Zanu PF won 33 to 27, the same ratio as for the proportional representation women’s seats.

The final Senate thus consists of 33 Zanu PF, 27 CCC, two senators representing people living with disabilities who still have to be elected and 18 senator chiefs who are all independents, but who tend to vote with the popular elected majority of senators so long as their views are taken in account and critical traditional values are not at stake.

The split of 33-27 in favour of Zanu PF for the proportional representation seats in the National Assembly and Senate reflects the popular vote, although with each province having 10 of each regardless of population it is not quite as perfect as the Presidential vote where all votes are equal.

But in percentage terms the split of 55 percent to 45 percent in favour of Zanu PF follows very closely the 52,6 percent to 44 percent in the Presidential poll.

Both parties gained a little since the independents and minor parties were eliminated, but in the Presidential poll they won 3,4 percent.

In the provincial council elections, where there are 10 seats in each provincial council.

Zanu PF won seven of the councils, including a 10-0 whitewash in Bulawayo Metropolitan where the CCC failed to nominate any candidates. CCC won one council, Harare Metropolitan, while two councils Matabeleland North and South split 5-5.

Both parties now have Parliamentary representation in both the National Assembly and the Senate from all 10 provinces.

Zanu PF won one of the women’s seats in Bulawayo, and one senator, where the CCC won all constituencies, and CCC won a woman’s seat and a senator in Mashonaland Central where Zanu PF had a whitewash in the constituency seats.

So both parties have one to five senators from each province.