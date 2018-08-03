Zanu-PF wins 145 seats

Farirai Machivenyika and Fidelis Munyoro

zanu-pf won 145 of the 210 seats in the National Assembly in the just-ended harmonised elections against MDC-Alliance’s 63. This was after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced results for three remaining seats in Harare Metropolitan Province yesterday morning.

Zanu-pf won one of the three seats, taking its total to 145 seats from 144 earlier, while MDC-Alliance’s tally rose from 61 to 63.

The remaining two seats were won by the National Patriotic Front’s Masango “Blackman” Matambanadzo (Kwekwe Central) and independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa (Norton).

In Harare, MDC-Alliance won 28 seats against zanu-pf’s one seat, while in Manicaland Province zanu-pf won 19 out of the 26 constituencies, while the remaining seven seats went to MDC-Alliance.

In Mashonaland Central Province, the ruling party swept all the 18 seats while in Mashonaland East Province, it took 21 seats out of the 23 available with the MDC Alliance winning the other two seats.

In Mashonaland West Province, zanu-pf won 18 seats with the MDC Alliance getting three while the other one went to Mr Mliswa.

In Masvingo, zanu-pf won 25 constituencies with the MDC-Alliance winning one seat.

In Matabeleland South Province, the ruling party won 12 seats with the other seat going to the MDC-Alliance.

In Matabeleland North Province, zanu-pf won eight seats out of 13 with the other five going to the MDC Alliance.

In the Midlands Province, zanu-pf took 22 seats with the MDC-Alliance winning five, while NPF won one seat.