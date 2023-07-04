Zanu PF VP Mohadi to address rally in Chegutu

Walter Nyamukondiwa in Chegutu

Zanu PF Vice President and second secretary Kembo Mohadi is expected to address a Presidium campaign rally at Pfupajena Stadium in Chegutu.

The rally will be followed by another one by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in Chinhoyi as a precursor to the mega provincial campaign launch to be addressed by President Mnangagwa at Chikangwe Stadium in Karoi on Saturday.

People from Chegutu and nearby areas are trickling in ahead of the official commencement of proceedings.

People are being entertained by Mr Chinhoyi and the Stumu and Gule WaNkulu from Chegutu.