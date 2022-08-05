Zanu PF Vice President Mohadi leads Mash-West clean-up campaign

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZANU PF’s second secretary and Vice President, Cde Kembo Mohadi is leading the Mashonaland West clean-up campaign at the provincial heroes’ shrine ahead of his visit to the Seven Heroes memorial site.

The clean-up at the shrine is in line with honouring the fallen and living heroes as Zimbabwe commemorates Heroes’ Day next week.

Cde Mohadi was accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, senior party officials, traditional chiefs and heads of Government departments.

Other Cabinet Ministers that were present include Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo and Women’s Affairs Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga.

He planted a grafted orange tree at the shrine whose purpose is to serve mourners and surrounding animals.

Cde Mohadi is today expected to officiate at the 75th Chinhoyi Agriculture Show, which is an annual provincial event.