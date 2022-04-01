Zanu PF Vice President Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Hatcliffe

Zanu PF Vice President Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Hatcliffe Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi (second from right) is joined by several officials in cleaning up

The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Keeping our environment clean is a great deed that one can undertake to directly contribute to the betterment of both the environment and human livelihoods, Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi said.

Addressing a gathering after cleaning up the Padust area in Hatcliffe, Harare this morning, Cde Mohadi said Vision 2030 was wholesome in nature as it encompasses the livelihoods and environment.

“As we drive towards attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030, we are also driving towards attaining a clean and healthy environment for all by 2030.

“Today we are faced with a challenge that calls for a shift in our thinking. To prevent humanity from threatening its life support systems, we have to pay attention to the environment,” he said.

The clean- up campaign was attended by Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province and Devolution Affairs Senator Oliver Chidawu, the permanent secretary Mr Tafadzwa Muguti and Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Mr Godwills Masimirembwa.

Acting Harare Mayor Musarurwa Mutizwa, Government and Zanu PF officials were also in attendance.

