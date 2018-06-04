Zanu-PF: The rise of the phoenix

President Mnangagwa has been attracting crowds in excess of 30 000 during his countrywide tours to assess development projects. Here, the President addresses an interactive meeting with the youth in Gweru last week

Elijah Chihota Correspondent

As the 2018 harmonised elections draw near, July 30 2018 to be exact, ZANU- PF, as the proverbial Phoenix, is rising from the ashes of the previous dispensation to become a formidable political player. All opposition parties, especially the MDC Alliance, were so worried why ZANU-PF was taking so long to hit the campaign trail. In their childish foolishness, these parties thought ZANU-PF was on the ash heap like the biblical Job, unbeknown to them that when the time comes it will rise again – stronger and more united than ever.

ZANU-PF behaved like a mature political party brushing aside all the opposition baby talk.

On May 4, 2018, ZANU-PF launched its 2018 election manifesto at a colourful ceremony in the capital.

That the opposition parties failed to get a wink of sleep as they tried to lay their hands on the precious manifesto speaks volumes about the party.

The MDC Alliance is still trying to come up with a manifesto amid rumours they have resorted to reading through the ZANU-PF blueprint to establish where they can scratch something out of it.

Since the inception of the new dispensation in November 2017, the country has got direct foreign investment (FDI) amounting to US$16 billion in commitments. Previously, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa said, the country was receiving between US$400 million and $500 million per year. This shows that the international community now has confidence in the new leadership of the country.

As an illustration of this confidence, the United Kingdom government extended a US$100 million loan for businesses to retool and boost the manufacturing sector, that’s production. When these industries increase their capacity utilisation, they will create more jobs in the process.

For nearly two decades, Zimbabwe was isolated from the international community and had no access to lines of credit. When the new dispensation took over the levers of power, aggressive re-engagement efforts were given top priority. To that end investors from Europe, Asia and the Americas, among others, are making a beeline to secure a piece of the investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The opposition, especially the MDC-T, was always questioning why ZANU-PF was not holding rallies ahead of the 2018 elections.

However, President Mnangagwa sprang a surprise when he started to address mini-rallies on the sidelines of other events such as his visit to the Gwayi–Shangani Dam site and Bulawayo-Nkayi Road in the Matabeleland region.

During the renaming of 3 Infantry Brigade in Mutare to Herbert Chitepo Barracks, the President addressed a mini-rally at Sakubva Stadium whose turnout was not disappointing given that it was called for Mutare dwellers only at short notice. At Murambinda Growth Point after visiting the Marovanyati Dam project, President Mnangagwa was greeted by a large crowd of party faithful who could not miss such an opportunity.

When he did this, the opposition cried foul after seeing the huge turnout claiming businesses and vending markets had been forcibly closed to ensure large turnouts. Alas, this was not the case, as people went on their own volition, as they could not resist the charm of President Mnangagwa.

On May 23, 2018, President Mnangagwa graced the ground-breaking ceremony of a 16-000 seater sporting facility at St Noah College in Bocha, Marange, in the same province where a cool 35 000-strong crowd gathered. Schoolchildren, who are expected to be the min beneficiaries of such facilities could not help but attend the event.

The opposition went to town about the presence of schoolchildren and used all kind of words to accuse ZANU- PF of using unorthodox mobilisation strategies ranging from bussing supporters to force-marching people to the event.

The MDC Alliance has been left with no rallying points as the Mnangagwa administration has closed all the facets the opposition was using to lure voters. Rafts of reforms are being implemented among them electoral reforms with President Mnangagwa recently signing the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.

Still on electoral issues, aliens who had no right to vote during the past electoral editions are now able to exercise their right. All these initiatives have literary pulled the carpet from under the feet of the clueless opposition.