Zanu-PF shows mobilisation power in Gokwe

ZANU PF’s mass mobilisation muscle and grip even at the grassroots level was again at show in Gokwe at the weekend after over 8 000 voters turned out for the Gokwe-Kabuyuni primary elections.

Freedom Mupanedemo-Midlands Bureau

Four party cadres were battling for it to represent the party in the by-election slated for August with Cde Spencer Tshuma romping to victory after garnering 4 335 votes.

His closest challenger was Cde Manager Munkuli who got 3661 votes while the other contenders, Cde Tapera Nyoni and Cde Lyton Ncube got 366 and 220 votes, respectively.

The seat fell vacant after the incumbent MP (Zanu PF) Cde Leonard Chikomba died in a car accident while coming from a party meeting last month.

Zanu PF Midlands Provincial Chairman who is also the Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Larry Mavima said the massive turnout for the primary election was a reflection of the party’s strong grassroots hold.

“Zanu PF is a pro-people’s party it is a party of excellence and this high turnout for a primary election shows that our party is strong even at the cell level (musangano wakasimba kuma cells),” he said.

Minister Mavima said the turnout was likely to improve massively on the actual election day.

“We will continue to defend our party by voting en masse and come election day there will be a show of the Zanu PF power muscle on the ground. I urge our party members to come out in numbers on the day and do that again next year in the general election, he said.

Cde Tshuma who romped to victory thanked the electorate for putting their trust in him.

He said he will work hard for the party and the people of Gokwe.

“I appreciate the numbers, the people of Gokwe challenged me, they sent a clear message that they love their party so I must start work now for good of our party,” he said.

Midlands State University senior lecturer, who was part of the losing contestants, Cde Lyton Ncube said he will work with the people’s choice.

“The people of Gokwe have spoken so we all have to support one of us whom they have chosen,” he said.