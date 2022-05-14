‘Zanu PF should continue to grow in numbers’

Thupeyo Muleya–Beitbridge Bureau

Zanu PF Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi has implored party members to work hard to ensure that the party gets more supporters and win more votes in the next harmonised elections.

He said elections were a huge battleground for the party. It was critical for Zanu PF to consolidate its support base and recruit more members to achieve the envisaged five million voters supporting the party in the next elections.

He was speaking during the official opening of the party’s induction training workshop for Matabeleland South’s leadership in Beitbridge yesterday.

“We need to recruit more people to the party and encourage them to register as voters and to vote for Zanu PF,” said Cde Mohadi.

“As a party, our huge task now is to work together. We need everyone from every sector in the country to join Zanu PF and that is achievable if we all work together like what I am seeing here today. It is my hope that this induction you are going through, will rekindle a razor-sharp consciousness for an improved way of approaching issues”.

Cde Mohadi said during elections, every vote counted, hence need to get more supporters ahead of the elections. It was disturbing to hear that Matabeleland South province could possibly lose four of its 13 parliamentary seats because fewer people were registering as voters.

“So, let every one of us here get to the ground and mobilise our people to get documented and register as voters.

“Instead of losing seats, we should be getting more like what has been the trend in previous years,” he said.

Cde Mohadi said the National Political Commissariat should take a leaf from Matabeleland South and encourage other provincial executives to carry out the induction training, which will see the party emerge stronger.

“Such kinds of forums should be held regularly so that we take stock and address issues as we go.

“In addition, I want to urge those at grassroots leadership to avoid burdening the party’s national headquarters with petty issues, which they can resolve at their level,” he said.

Youth League members were also advised to be patient and allow themselves to grow in politics, rather than engaging in unnecessary fights with their elders.

Cde Mohadi said youths should emulate late Cde Border Gezi and Cde Elliot Manyika, who rose from the Youth League to become national political commissars.

He warned some malcontents within the party who feel that getting into a position of authority was a ticket to conducting criminal activities in the name of the party.

Issues of taking bribes and name-dropping by some party cadres cannot be allowed to continue, said Cde Mohadi.

Those elected into leadership positions should not abuse the trust bestowed on them by the people.

“We must make our party, Zanu PF, relevant at all times, and those who want to soil our name are free to leave and leave Zanu PF’s image intact.

“Our task is simple as leaders. Let’s put all the hands on the wheel and deliver what is expected from us by the people.

“So far, the Zanu PF Government has been delivering on its promises, and let’s all work together and stay on that lane,” said Cde Mohadi.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South Provincial chairman, Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu appealed to Cde Mohadi to assist some people in the province who are struggling to obtain primary identity documents.

“We seek your assistance concerning the delays we are having when it comes to the documentation of those above 18 years.

“The process is filled with delays and this might affect our registration numbers during the delimitation process,” he said.