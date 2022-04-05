Zanu PF shadow MP rescues Mbare clinic with BP machines

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF shadow Member of Parliament for Southerton Constituency Cde Andrew Makahamadze has come to the rescue of Edith Opperman Maternity Clinic in Mbare, which has been operating without BP checking machines, by donating several such machines worth thousands of dollars.

The BP testing devices are expected to enhance health service delivery at the clinic which attends at least 100 expecting mothers on weekly basis.

BP checks are one of the critical procedures that are carried at most health centres before a patient can be attended to.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Edith Opperman Sister-in charge Juliet Gura, said the gesture was a shot on the arm in augmenting health delivery as the clinic was using faulty machines that were giving wrong readings.

Sister Gura said apart from the shortage of machines they were also grappling with inadequate maternity rooms to accommodate hundreds of expecting mothers and for administering post delivery services to reduce infant mortality rate and post birth complications.

She said the clinic had a problem with garbage that has been piling up for almost a month since the last collection was made.

“I run short of words to express my sincere gratitude to you and Zanu PF. We were having challenges with our BP machines that are not working properly, they are old and can give wrong readings which is very dangerous to the patients,” said Sister Gura.

“We are having challenges on garbage collection and we are afraid that this will result in the spreading of diseases,” she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Cde Makahamadze pledged to provide assistance to the clinic regularly.

“We are going to mobilise lorries to ferry the rubbish to the dumpsite and to provide necessary support whenever possible as we follow in the footprints of our visionary President Mnangagwa,” said Cde Makahamadze.

The ceremony was graced by the Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Bernadotte Bonde and Southerton constituency’s District 2A chairman Cde Bernad Pwiro.