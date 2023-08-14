Zanu PF senses resounding victory

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

With just over a week remaining before the harmonised elections, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa has said it is set for a resounding victory that will shame the country’s critics.

He said no Western country could teach Zimbabwe democracy, which came after a protracted liberation war by the masses to extricate the country from dictatorship brought by colonisers.

Cde Mutsvangwa was speaking during a meeting with a Palestinian delegation that is in the country on a visit.

Since the liberation war that ended in defeat for the colonialists, Zimbabwe continues to exercise democracy in various ways, including through holding peaceful, free and fair elections every five years, he added.

“This is the most decisive election for a long time. Western countries wanted to appropriate democracy as if it is their invention; democracy belongs to humanity and is not a Western concept,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

“We are going to win in a resounding manner. We are the first liberation movement that won a battlefield military victory, but decided to be baptised into power by elections. So for us, democracy was the coronation of our military victory; we did not go from bullet to office, but from ballot to office. We keep holding our elections faithfully and the democracy is home-grown, it’s Zimbabwean.”

Cde Mutsvangwa expressed gratitude to Palestine for always being there for Zimbabwe, saying Zimbabwe will remain in full support of the Palestinian cause against Israeli aggression.

“We are in the midst of elections and I am very glad that ever since you came, we have our routine exchanges as friends, but when you realised that we were in an election year, you took our election as your election,” he said.

“We are very happy that you bring goodwill. They (Palestinians) are still in the trenches, they still suffer from occupation of your land. We are more assured that the international political situation, which at one time looked bleak for our cause or your cause, is beginning to look positive.”

Cde Mutsvangwa urged Palestinians to remain resolute in fighting Israel’s unjust acts.

“The geopolitical situation is becoming favourable,” he said.

“I am much more confident than at any other time that the Palestinian cause shall enjoy the justice that it deserves and that the people of Palestine shall be able to exist in a Two State solution where they are equal players.

“I want to encourage the spirit of resistance to the Palestinian people because the place you come from is where Africa meets Europe and where Europe meets Asia. It has always been the meeting place of ideas of the three major continents, which make up humanity.

“A few years of occupation and deprivation will never destroy what you have built as a people for thousands of years. Your future will always be bright.”

Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) director-general Ambassador Imad Al-Zuhari said Palestine was fully behind Zimbabwe and its democratic rule under the Second Republic.

“Thank you for your long-standing support; your elections are definitely our elections. We share the same values and history. We are still struggling to reach our independence and freedom; that’s why we need your support and that of like-minded friends.

“That is why we will continue to support Zimbabwe because Zimbabwe was always there for Palestine,” he said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said his country will dispatch a team of observers for the August 23 polls.

“We are happy that Zimbabwe is preparing for elections. We received great feedback that the leadership of Zimbabwe guaranteed a clear and just election and also the transparency will be for everybody,” said Dr Almassri.