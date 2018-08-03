ZANU-PF salutes President for win

Bulawayo Bureau

ZANU-PF yesterday hailed President Mnangagwa for leading the party to an emphatic victory after it garnered two-thirds majority in the National Assembly in the July 30 harmonised elections. The party’s national spokesman Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said the party’s new trajectory delivered victory for zanu-pf.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced the last batch of National Assembly results yesterday, with zanu-pf garnering 145 seats while MDC-Alliance won 63 seats. The National Patriotic Front (NPF) and an independent candidate Mr Temba Mliswa got a seat each.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said the victory could not have been delivered if it was not for the party’s listening President and his team.

“Credit must go to the courageous, visionary and servant leadership of its President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa and the entire zanu-pf leadership at all levels including war veterans, ex-detainees, war collaborators and our versatile youth,” he said .

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said zanu-pf continues to write new chapters with its people-driven policies.

“The revolutionary party zanu-pf has not just scored a two-thirds majority in the House of Assembly, but has delivered a resounding victory in a landmark plebiscite whose footprint is not only an inspiration to patriotic Zimbabweans, but all peace-loving people the world over,” he said.

Ambassador Khaya Moyo said zanu-pf was shocked by violent scenes that rocked Harare on Wednesday perpetrated by MDC-Alliance and its supporters.

He mourned the loss of lives following the skirmishes.

“The President and First Secretary Cde ED Mnangagwa has already eloquently appealed to the nation for calm, following yesterday’s unprovoked, barbaric and unsanctioned demonstration by MDC youths,” Ambassador Khaya Moyo said.

“I’m sure his call has been heeded by all sane citizens. The party will indeed issue a fuller statement when the Presidential results are announced.”

Six people have died following the violence scenes.