Zanu PF salutes Mash East

Some ZANU PF members showing their dancing skills during a Thank You Rally held in Murehwa North constituency over the weekend

Victor Maphosa recently in Dandara, Murehwa

ZANU PF provincial chairman Cde Daniel Garwe has thanked the people of Murehwa and Mashonaland East at large for voting in their numbers sealing the ruling party’s victory in the province.

Cde Garwe, who is also the Member of Parliament for Murehwa North constituency, made the remarks while addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters from Mashonaland East province at his “Thank You Rally” held in Ward 1, under his constituency.

Cde Garwe said elections are now over and he urged the people to remain united and maintain the resounding winning attitude.

“My call is for Murehwa to remain united, peaceful, loving and always work hard for the party and the nation. Let us desist from being seduced by demons of rebellion. Zanu PF is the people’s party and will remain the people’s favourite and choice,” said Cde Garwe.

“Youths have realised the good works of President Mnangagwa and his vision 2030 agenda. Youths went further and said they have to pray to God to give President Mnangagwa more life and good health so that he can be alive till 2030 to witness the achievement of Vision 2030.

“This is the meaning behind “2030 VaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo” slogan. It’s a prayer started by youths and is now popular across the nation. I thought I should make it clear to all of you. This prayer is important. We will not cease praying for the fulfilment of this prayer. Let us also pray for ourselves and our families so that we can all be there in 2030 to witness the fulfilment of this Vision.”

Cde Garwe used the platform to also inform the people that Cde Israel Maliki had been re-instated as Murehwa DCC chairman.

Cde Maliki was on suspension.