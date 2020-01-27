Zanu PF rolls out life training skills for women

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Zanu PF party, through its Women’s League, is rolling out initiatives to socially and economically empower women.

Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi said women played a critical role in society and in nation-building hence the need to capacitate them.

She said it was critical to teach women to be self-reliant since they were responsible for taking care of the family.

Sen Mohadi said they were training women to bake, manufacture soap, manage livestock and to farm.

“This week we are concentrating on areas around Beitbridge East Constituency and we will move to Beitbridge West next week.

“We are training the trainers in various skills and we expect these to impart the knowledge to their colleagues at the grassroots level.

“The trainers are being placed in groups of 10. So far we have been to Nuli (Ward 15), Lutumba (Ward 5) and Mtetengwe (ward 6)”.

She said after the training, the women would be assisted with resources to carry out projects of their choice.

They were also going to construct Dutch ovens at Zezani High School and surrounding areas to ensure people in the area started accessing cheaper bread.

Sen Mohadi said the women were being assisted at ward level.

“In the coming week, we will be travelling to Zezani, Malusungane, Masera and Tongwe all in Beitbridge West Constituency.

“At the end of the programme, we expect to have changed the lives of many women in our community and we are encouraged by the uptake of our training programmes,” she said.

The senator said the party and Government would keep introducing more programmes to foster development, especially in communal areas.