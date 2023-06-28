Zanu PF rolls out campaign in Masvingo

ZANU PF is eyeing a clean sweep in the polls, and is unfazed by anyone participating in the polls.

George Maponga-Masvingo Bureau

THE Zanu PF campaign juggernaut is now in full swing in Masvingo, with the ruling party constituting teams led by Politburo and Central Committee members from the province to intensify the canvassing for votes.

Yesterday, the party leadership including Politburo members met to finalise the campaign roadmap for the August 23 elections.

ZANU PF is eyeing a clean sweep in the polls, and is unfazed by anyone participating in the polls.

The revolutionary party’s Masvingo provincial chairman Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa is upbeat about Zanu PF prospects in the coming polls, adding that all opponents would be swept away.

“ZANU PF is a revolutionary party and we are gearing for a clean sweep here in Masvingo. We are not worried at all by those who have chosen to stand as independent candidates; we will go head-to-head with them as our opponents and like always, we will triumph because Masvingo is a Zanu PF stronghold,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

“We want to assure President Mnangagwa, who is our party’s Presidential candidate, that he will bag the highest number of votes in the presidential election in Masvingo and also that all our National Assembly candidates will romp to victory in the province.

“We will undoubtedly sweep most of the local government seats because Masvingo is a traditional Zanu PF stronghold.’’

Cde Mavhenyengwa said campaigning was now in full swing and teams were already on the ground.

The teams will start work in Gutu East today.

President Mnangagwa is expected to visit soon to commission a liberation war memorial site.

“We are more than satisfied as a party that we will clean sweep all the 26 National Assembly seats,’’ he said.

Zanu PF Masvingo Urban National Assembly candidate Cde Wellington Mahwende launched his campaign in Masvingo City soon after the sitting of the nomination.

“I am more than confident that I will help Zanu PF to reclaim the Masvingo Urban seat from the opposition.

“I am also assuring our party leader and presidential candidate Cde ED Mnangagwa of many votes like never seen before in my constituency.

“I am quite sure that I will bag this seat come August 23,” said Cde Mahwende.

He said his campaign was already halfway covered by President Mnangagwa’s people-centred projects and programmes aimed at leaving no one and no place behind.

“Masvingo Urban has benefited in the form of new facilities such as a state-of-the-art medical centre that was built by the Second Republic using devolution funds.

“We have ongoing road construction projects that are changing the lives of our people,” said Cde Mahwende.

Masvingo Urban is the only constituency out of 26 in Masvingo province held by the opposition.

In Chivi North, the ruling party’s National Assembly candidate Cde Godfrey Mukungunugwa was equally optimistic.

He said President Mnangagwa’s game-changing projects were important in his campaign strategy.

“I will easily win and help Zanu PF retain Chivi North Constituency because President Mnangagwa’s programmes have shown the generality of Zimbabweans that the Second Republic is very serious about Vision 2030,” he said.