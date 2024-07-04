Zanu PF restructuring exercise well received

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Political Hub

THOUSANDS of Zanu PF supporters are responding positively to the party’s restructuring process, with Harare Province targeting to register more than 500 000 members amid calls for people to do so in their respective cells to become bona fide supporters.

A number of youths, including those at tertiary institutions, are registering to be part of the revolutionary party.

Several CCC members are defecting to Zanu PF, describing the opposition factions as unquantifiable.

Zanu PF is conducting its restructuring exercise as provided for in its constitution to ensure an active database of its supporters and ascertain their numbers.

The party has recorded huge numbers in Harare as teams are moving around in all six zones across the province to ensure no one and no place is left behind.

Harare provincial political commissar, Cde Kudakwashe Damson said the cell restructuring exercise is still in progress.

He said branch executive members from Zone 1 to 6 are conducting the cell restructuring exercise as directed by the party.

“The response is overwhelming, with those at tertiary institutions coming in their numbers to register in their respective cells.

“We are targeting to register at least 500 000 members. In previous years only 425 000 members were registered in our cells,’’ he said.