Zanu PF restructuring exercise to attract new members

Joseph Madzimure–Zimpapers Politics Hub

THE ongoing Zanu PF restructuring exercise must see more new members joining the revolutionary party, President Mnangagwa has said.

The restructuring process started at the beginning of this month with the convening of Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings across the country, while the inter-district meetings were held last weekend.

Speaking at the 376th Zanu PF Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said Politburo members should continuously provide the requisite guidance and leadership.

“Musangano wedu weZanu PF wakasimba kuma Cell. The ongoing renewal and mobilisation of new members for the growth of the party must be supported to ensure that the grassroots structures of our party are properly structured.

“Our robust mobilisation strategies, people-centred programmes and projects, including the ongoing restructuring exercise, must see more new members joining the party,” he said.

The President challenged the Commissariat Department and other wings of the party to devise amenable mobilisation strategies.

“I challenge the Commissariat department to sharpen its approaches alongside other wings of the party towards realising mobilisation targets.

“More cell structures must be realised in both urban and rural areas. This goal must also be complemented by the electronic registration of all our party cadres,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF members must work for the collective good of the party.

“As we undertake all party activities, let us remain aware that Zanu PF is a party that belongs to the people. We are a mass revolutionary party. The party is supreme. We are a people’s party, a revolutionary mass party by the people and for the people.

“Hatidi mazvake-mazvake. Differences in opinion and approaches among a few must never derail the course of our party’s overall objective to realise economic growth, prosperity for all and a higher quality of life for our people,” he said.

President Mnangagwa urged members to promote and inculcate collective and responsible leadership across the cell/village, branch, ward, district and provincial level, right up to the national level.

Party leaders and cadres, he said, must always demonstrate hard work, patriotism, loyalty, persistence and consistency, as well as unwavering love for the party and the country.

“We can never be found wanting in this regard,” said President Mnangagwa.

The revamping of cell structures is meant to enhance the revolutionary party’s presence at the grassroots level and ultimately benefit the community.

According to the party’s commissariat department, the actual restructuring is expected to start on June 17.

The process is expected to end on July 17, 2024.