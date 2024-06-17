Zanu PF restructuring exercise moves a gear up

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

Head counting under the ruling party, Zanu PF’s restructuring exercise for cell/ village structures has commenced across the country with the process expected to end on the 17th of next month.

The revamping of cell structures is meant to enhance the revolutionary party’s presence at grassroots level and ultimately benefit the community.

According to the party’s commissariat department, the actual restructuring started today.

In Harare, the provincial Political Commissar Cde Kudakwashe Damson said the cell restructuring exercise had started.

He said the restructuring exercise began with the convening of Provincial Coordinating Committee, inter-district, and inter branch meetings.

“We started by convening a PCC, followed by inter-district meetings and last weekend we held inter-branch meetings.

“The actual cell/ village structuring exercise is starting today. In Harare we expect the exercise to be in full swing over the weekend to allow those at work to be registered,” said Cde Damson.

Areas where the exercise is underway include Mbare, Harare South, Churu, Hatcliffe, Epworth, Hunyani, among others.

“The exercise is moving smoothly. We are urging our members and those who want to re-join the party to register in their respective cells. We are leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

Former Harare Provincial Political Commissar Cde Shadreck Mashayamombe said the move seeks to take stock of the party’s membership in line with its constitutional dictates

“Every year, the ruling party embarks on a cell verification exercise to account for its membership – both old and new,” he said.

“The cell verification is a very important exercise, it’s a foundation of the party because without proper cell structures we will not have a functioning party.

“People must be registered according to their village or residential areas. The number of cell members was increased to 300, depending with the location.”

He challenged the youth to be registered in their respective cells to protect the legacy of the liberation struggle.

“All youths should be registered in their respective cells. This will help the party to take stock of its membership,” he said.