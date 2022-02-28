‘Zanu PF remains party of choice’ 

Africa Moyo recently in KWEKWE

ZANU PF remains the party of choice for many Zimbabweans given the huge crowds that have attended its four star rallies and the National Youth Day commemorations, and is doing everything possible to reclaim the seats that were held by the opposition before vacancies arose.

Further, all party members have been implored to recruit new members to attain the five million votes target, while those that had joined opposition parties should gladly return to the revolutionary ruling party that puts peoples’ interests first.

This was said by President Mnangagwa at Mbizo Stadium in Kwekwe on Saturday while addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters that had gathered for the fourth leg of Presidential Rallies being held in the build up to the March 26 National Assembly and council by-elections.

Twenty-eight National Assembly and 105 council seats are up for grabs in the upcoming by-elections. “Most of the seats became vacant as those others (in MDC-Alliance) were firing each other while we just watched,” said President Mnangagwa. “Now, as Zanu PF, we want those seats in our pocket. Be it parliament or council seats, we want all those seats. Do you promise that we will win the seats as Zanu PF?

“I have heard that you promised to bring the seats to Zanu PF and I am happy that you promised that we will win.”

President Mnangagwa said ever since Zanu PF launched the by-elections in Epworth, in Harare, large crowds of party supporters have been attending, an indication that the ruling party remains a political magnet that attracts many people.

“After Epworth, there was another rally in Bulawayo that was addressed by (Zanu PF) Vice President (Kembo) Mohadi and I am told that many people attended that rally in a manner that has never been seen in Bulawayo. “The third rally was in Marondera and it was addressed by Vice President (Constantino) Chiwenga. That is the day I returned (from Belgium where he was attending the African Union-European Union summit). I was told and I saw on television that there were many people.

“The fourth was a youth rally (on National Youth Day) in Harare. Again, there were many people and I could not see where the crowds were ending. The fifth rally is here (in Kwekwe) and I cannot see all of the people here. You are too many and I am happy. It shows that our party, Zanu PF, is alive,” said President Mnangagwa.

He reiterated that Zanu PF was a big pocket in which everyone can fit, but if anyone attempted to pocket Zanu PF, it would not fit.

All members that were previously with opposition parties, should be welcomed and embraced by existing Zanu PF members as they have realised that only the ruling party has capacity to transform the economy using home-grown solutions.

Former MDC top official Cde Blessing Chebundo, who was given an opportunity to briefly address the crowds at Mbizo Stadium, said Zanu PF was a tried and tested party that all citizens should aspire to join.

Commenting on Cde Chebundo’s remarks, President Mnangagwa said indeed, it was cold outside Zanu PF and everyone was welcome to get warmth from the revolutionary party.

“Zanu PF is the ruling party and you should join the party, if you wish to be among the ruled, brew some beer and see the light that Zanu PF is the party of choice,” said the President.

Since coming into office, said President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic has achieved many things from road rehabilitation, construction of new roads, construction of clinics, new schools and additional classroom blocks where there was a shortage of learning facilities.

Critically, innovation hubs have been set up at all institutions of higher learning to allow those with innovative minds to invent various products that could be used to transform various sectors of the economy while some innovations could be exported, allowing the country to generate foreign currency.

One of the key successes of the Sec- ond Republic led by President Mnangagwa is the tomato processing plant in Mutoko that allows farmers to sell their tomato produce close to their farms instead of travelling for over 100km to access markets in Harare.

President Mnangagwa said another value addition plant that is set to transform lives is the Marula Plant in Ngundu, Masvingo Province, which allows villagers to pick up mapfura (marula) in the bush and sell at the plant.

The development will help create a source of income for the villagers, which dovetails with Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society.

The Marula Plant will soon be making whiskey, as it broadens its scope of operation.

Devolution funds have also transformed the country, said President Mnangagwa, adding that the Midlands Province was allocated $4,9 billion for various projects this year.

Government has set aside $42,5 billion for devolution projects across the country, as President Mnangagwa’s administration presses ahead with developmental projects.

President Mnangagwa said the life of a nation is its youths, and his Government is supporting both youths and women, with banks – the Empowerbank and the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank – being set up to answer their needs.