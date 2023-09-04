Zanu PF regains lost ground in Mash West

Zanu PF has emerged victorious in the Mash West province

Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Zanu PF has regained ground in Mashonaland West with the province contributing over 323 000 votes for the revolutionary party’s leader, President Mnangagwa in the August 23 election.

President Mnangagwa beat his closest competitor, CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa by over 100 000 votes in the province.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Mr Chamisa got 209 744 votes in the province compared to the 217 890 he polled in 2018.

President Mnangagwa got 312 384 in 2018 meaning the Zanu PF candidate gained at least 11 000 votes in the province this time around, while Mr Chamisa lost at least 8 000 votes.

Although the ruling party lost the Zvimba East, Kariba, Chegutu West, Norton, Kadoma and Chinhoyi constituencies to the CCC, it gained more votes in the entire province.

In Mhangura under Makonde district, the Zanu PF’s candidate for the National Assemby seat, Cde Douglas Mombeshora showed the party’s might in the farming area by beating serial loser and CCC candidate, Mr David Zungura, by 29 195 votes to 3 338.

Cde Mombeshora garnered the highest figure in the province.

In 2018, Zanu PF’s Cde Precious Chinhamo Masango polled 26 072 against MDC-Alliance’s Garikai Gorejena who garnered 3 466.

Under the same district, Zanu PF’s Makonde constituency representative, Cde Simbarashe Ziyambi got 22 815 votes against CCC’s Noel Tigere who had 5 445, with the ruling party’s figure showing an increase of over 3 000 from the previous harmonised elections.

In 2018, Zanu PF’s candidate, Cde Kindness Paradza polled 19 337 votes, while in Chinhoyi, Zanu PF’s Cde Thomas Chidzomba got 10 051 up from 9 096 votes in 2018.

Under Hurungwe district, the ruling party retained all the seats, beating the opposition by wide margins.

Zanu PF also gained big in Hurungwe North where Cde Pax Muringazuva garnered 18 524 up from the revolutionary party’s 12 726 votes under Cde Ability Gandawa.

CCC’s candidate, Stanford Mangwaira polled 8 163.

Cdes Chinjai Kambuzuma, Chenjerai Kangausaru, Richard Ziki and Supa Monga representing Hurungwe West, East, Central and Magunje constituencies respectively, outshone the opposition to win the seats for the ruling party.

Cde Kangausaru polled 23 290 votes up from 21 286 in 2018 while Cde Monga pushed the figure to 10 178 up from 6 726 polled by the ruling party in 2018.

In Zvimba North Cde Marian Chombo of Zanu PF polled 21 035 votes up from 20 000 votes garnered in 2018. CCC’s Willard Jenami got 5 578 votes.

In Zvimba district, Zanu PF proved to be people’s choice after Zvimba West and South were also won by the revolutionary party by huge margins.

Zanu PF’s Vangelis Haritatos, who represented the party in Muzvezve Constituency, maintained 72 percent of the total votes cast.

Cde Polite Kambamura’s strong performance was also reflected by the number of the votes he garnered this year in Sanyati.

Out of the 22 723 votes, Cde Kambamura garnered 17 474 votes while CCC’s Lahliwe Mafa polled 4 843.

In 2018, Cde Kambamura received 12 082 votes.

Although Zanu PF’s Kariba candidate, Cde Tichaona Nigel Shamhu lost to CCC’s Shine Gwangwana, the youthful politician managed to reduce the gap between the ruling party and the opposition.

He lost the election by only 700 votes compared to the difference of 3 000 in 2018.

Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairman, Cde Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the performance by the ruling party was a sign that people continued to have confidence in the revolutionary party’s leadership.