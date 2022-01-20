Zanu PF ready for tomorrow’s primary elections

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ALL is set for the successful holding of Zanu PF primary elections across the country with ballot papers already dispatched to some of the provinces.

The ruling party has deployed Politburo members to the various provinces who are going to administer the primary elections.

They will be assisted by Central Committee members from other provinces with a team of directors and other officials from the party headquarters.

The party has dispatched election commissioners to assist in the voting process in some provinces.

Zanu PF national political commissar Cde Mike Bimha said preparations for the Zanu PF primary elections is at an advanced stage.

