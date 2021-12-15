Zanu PF readies for provincial polls

15 Dec, 2021 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Zanu PF readies for provincial polls Dr Bimha

The Herald

Joseph Madzimure
Senior Reporter

ZANU PF is now geared to hold provincial elections with contestants expected to submit their Curriculum Vitaes in their respective provinces as from the 17th of December.

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters this afternoon, the newly appointed national Political Commissar Cde Dr Mike Bimha said aspiring candidates should be fully paid up members.

“Those expected to participate should be fully paid up members. Only party district executives members will elect provincial members at designated election points” said Cde Bimha.

The final dates for provincial elections will be announced in due course after completion of the vetting exercise.

