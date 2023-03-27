Zanu PF raps Al Jazeera documentary

Herald Reporter

THE Al Jazeera documentary will not affect the country’s currency scenario that is firmly anchored on gold as sought by its scriptwriters who are sponsored by the usual country detractors, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Chris Mutsvangwa said.

Last week Al Jazeera released a documentary that has been vaulted by its promoters as eye-opening, but was in essence a damp squib that could not even turn the needle in national sentiment.

Instead, Zimbabweans have been focusing on the Zanu PF primary elections as it became apparent that those behind the documentary are out to smear the country’s gold after the successful arrest of inflation using the gold coins that were introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe late last year.

In a statement, Cde Mutsvangwa said the West, regime change advocate George Soros in particular, were determined to stir public anger through inflation and consequent price hikes, but that came to naught.

“The country’s detractors, who coalesced around George Soros and his Open Society Institute of Southern Africa are clearly miffed and terribly disappointed that Zimbabwe has reverted to and resurrected gold as the reference anchor of the United States Dollar.

“For years’ hyperinflation has been the bane and bugbear of the besieged Zimbabwe economy. The Ango-Saxon world and its European kith and kin launched a concerted economic attack. The goal was to force Zimbabwe to its heel so it could cry ‘Uncle’.

“The fiat US dollar as the infant global currency of new baby America was deployed to mercilessly decimate the Zim dollar fiat money inherited from colonial Rhodesia.

“The desperate currency scenario called for creative innovation. The advent of President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa and his Second Republic brought about new and fresh thinking,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.

He said because of the measures that were introduced by Government, Zimbabwe is back to the future of gold.

“The national currency ingenuity is well ahead of the ongoing hiatus of Saudi Arabia threatened United States Petro-dollar, the fledgling Chinese Petro-yuan, and the prospect of the Indian Petro-rupee,” he said.

He described the documentary and the hullabaloo about illicit gold as “plain codswallop and balderdash”.

“It dawned upon President Mnangagwa that it was an embarrassing scandal that Zimbabwe was manacled to a foreign fiat currency. Quite apart from earning other hard currencies through global commerce, Zimbabwe actually mined gold, the venerable gold currency in copious quantities.

“This was the eureka moment. In the last five years of the Second Republic, President has meticulously nurtured and expanded gold production. As fate may be, a lot of the marginal growth is owed to the SME gold sector. It now contributes more than two-thirds of the national gold haul of 35 tonnes. Most pleasing is the upward trajectory of the gold production graph. Every incentive is being thrown into the golden mix.”

Cde Mutsvangwa said at the centre of the growth in the gold sector is President Mnangagwa who in 2016, while he was vice president, convinced Cabinet to legitimise Small to Medium Enterprise-SME gold mining.

“In no time national gold production shot up, it promptly surpassed and dethroned Virginia golden leaf tobacco is the premier hard currency.”

Using the economic Dream Team of Finance and Economic Development Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor the country’s currency is now anchored on gold through the Mosi-ou-Tunya gold coins.

“The team exorcised the fiery spectre of hyperinflation. In the process, they delivered a knockout punch to George Soros, the billionaire braggart who boasts ‘breaking the back of the Bank of England.

“His hedge fund which had stacked so much on the regime in Zimbabwe is now losing punters in droves.

“There is the coterie of lost national soul Hopewell Chin’ono, the incorrigible settler racist David Coltart, the jilted Ewan Macmillan who cannot countenance the new gold trade exploits of Scott Sakupwanya, his erstwhile garden boy. Finally, there is the dimwit financial illiteracy of dimwit Tendai Biti. They all can huff and puff in the cacophony of fellow detractors.

“One thing is sure. Gold is now the anchor stone of our national currency to the delight of the rescued citizenry.

“The fulminations in the Al Jazeera documentary won’t change an iota of that virtuous national currency scenario.

“The Munhumutapas and Changamire royal ancestors can only be smiling at this new ingenuity by their posterity offspring.”